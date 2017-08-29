Street Work

On September 5th Cessford Construction will start milling the Surface off of West Washington St. This will be from the West side of Kinney’s driveway to the West end of return of Washington St. at Saunders Ave. Traffic will be able to travel on Washington St. during Construction with the aid of Flaggers. This milling and overlay project will take approximately 2 weeks weather permitting. During the week of September 5th West Courtland will be entirely shut off from the West end of the return at Carnahan West to the City Limits. Traffic will be allowed East of the Country Club on Courtland to local homes and businesses. But the road will be closed at the City limits. The Carnahan & Courtland Intersection will remain open at all times. Courtland St. will be getting the existing surface milled off and grade reworked with a 6” HMA overlay applied. The Courtland Project will take approximately 4 to 6 weeks weather permitting.