Street Construction Update

The milling on Washington Street in Mt. Pleasant has been completed as of September 7th. The traffic will be using the center two lanes on Washington St. while repairs are being made to the curbs and intakes on the outer lanes of Washington St. This work will begin September 11th as will the grading of the shoulders to remove the excess dirt above the curbs. This will involve grading the shoulders back to a point 6’behind the curbs. If all goes well crews plan to start placing the asphalt overlay the week of September 18th weather permitting. Courtland Street will be closed Monday September 11th and the Contractor will be milling the existing asphalt surface off. This will be from the West side of Carnahan West to the City Limits. Once the existing surface is removed the grading Contractor will move in and start grading and drainage work.