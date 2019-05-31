Street Construction Update

Monday morning June 3rd at 8:30 A.M. Jones Contracting and Kinney & Sons will start the process of moving the traffic over to the new concrete poured on the West side of South Jefferson St. in order to begin removals on the East side from 50 +- South of South St. down to the centerline of Corry Court. In this phase the new connection to South St. will also be completed. While they transfer traffic over to the East side, in conjunction with the traffic lights, there will be flaggers to help direct the people out of Corry Court to the South and then back over onto the East side of South Jefferson St. to travel North on South Jefferson. Please pay attention to the flaggers. They will wait until 8:30 A.M. to start to allow for school traffic and for most people to get to work. If anyone on Corry Court thinks they don’t have time for any short waits for other vehicle traffic or equipment they need to leave Corry Court prior to 8:30 A.M. Once the change over is completed traffic will be directed by the traffic signals again. All traffic exiting Corry Court will still be to exit North only.