Storm Hammers Mount Pleasant

Six inches of rain and possible straight line winds took a toll on Mt. Pleasant. And with the annual Old Threshers Reunion ready to kick off it looks like the grounds and the campgrounds took one of the hardest hits. While there is a lot of damage and flooding there has been no reports of personal injuries at Old Threshers. Today will be spent cleaning up and putting things back together in order to get the Reunion started on schedule.

As of 6 am this morning there are still some Mt. Pleasant Utilities customers without power but according to Manager Jack Hedgecock the main feeders are all back on. If you still don’t have power you need to contact the Utilities. Crews worked all night with help from New London Utilities. Crews from Durant and Muscatine are arriving early this morning as part of the mutual aid system that the Mt. Pleasant Utilities belongs to. Please do not try to deal with any downed power lines that you may come across.

There is significant tree damage especially south of Washington Street. Please drive carefully.

Many of the tents and canopies already set up in Central Park were damaged by the high winds.