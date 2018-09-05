Stolen Property Recovered

On 8/31/18, the Mt Pleasant Police Department executed a search warrant for stolen property at the residence of Casey Davis and Jason Martin located at 122 N Jefferson St apartment 305 in Mt Pleasant IA for stolen property.

The search warrant was for several stolen garden gnomes. During the warrant, stolen garden gnomes from several locations around town were located.

Also during the search, several stolen bikes were located, along with parts of other bikes and some that were being swapped out with other stolen bikes.

The apartment was unoccupied at the time and numerous charges are pending. Anyone missing property related to garden gnomes or high end bicycles are asked to contact the Mt Pleasant PD.