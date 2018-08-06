Still No Information Released Regarding I.D. of Body

Authorities supposedly know the identity of the body found near West Point but have not released any further information other than to say it is not that of Molly Tibbets who disappeared mid July. Sunday Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that a body was found in the 2000 block of 235th Avenue in rural Lee County. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the DCI Crime Scene Team have been called in to assist. It has been confirmed the body is that of a white female in her early to mid-20’s.