Steven D. Reich 53, of Fairfield passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Steven was born on April 21, 1966, in California the son of Pop-Pop and Jeanine Leeper Reich. Steven enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, family and talking to people.

He is survived by his daughter, Shawn (Ken) Castellow of Fairfield, his grandchildren, Kolten, Trenady and Boogie, his best friend Jill Sammons of Salem, his brothers, Eddie Reich and Charlie Reich.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Damon Reich.

A celebration of Steven’s life will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.