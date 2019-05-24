Steven C. Sanaghan (final arrangements)

Steven C. Sanaghan, 68, of Lockridge passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home in Lockridge.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Rev. Mike Renken officiating. Burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Murphy Funeral Home where the family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m. that evening. A memorial has been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.