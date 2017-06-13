Steve and Rose Jaynes Named Whoopee Days Grand Marshals

BRIGHTON — Long-time Brighton residents Steve and Rose Jaynes have been named as Grand Marshals for the 2017 Whoopee Day Parade.

Serving as Grand Marshals, the Jayneses will be at many Whoopee Days events and will be introduced prior to the annual Bill Riley Talent Show at 7 p.m. June 15. They also will be riding in the annual parade at 10 a.m. June 17.

Steve and Rose Jaynes moved to Brighton in May of 1982 when they purchased BJ’s Convenience Store from Glen and Betty Mullikin. Under their ownership BJ’s served as the unofficial “Welcome Center” of Brighton for 33 years, until they retired in August of 2015 and BJ’s closed. During that time they welcomed many a stranger, helped the lost find their way and pointed the way to Lake Darling.

Steve and Rose have taken an active part in the community they call home. Rose served on the Brighton City Council for 12 years, the Washington School Board for six years, and the Brighton Chamber of Commerce. She was instrumental in getting rural water as a backup water system for the Brighton and also in creating the information Kiosk near the entrance to Lake Darling. Rose also worked with a group to rename a portion of Highways 1 & 78 the Ding Darling Highway.

Steve and Rose were early members of the Brighton Economic Development Group and have been longtime members of the Brighton Chamber.

When asked what makes Brighton special, Steve said without hesitation, “The people. The people in Brighton are accepting of new residents. They are friendly, courteous, helpful and look after each other. Brighton is typical of small town Iowa,” he said. With pride in his voice Steve added, “We always have people willing to step forward and serve on the city council, volunteer fire department, First Responders, whatever is needed.”

With a chuckle he added, “We even have our own unofficial neighborhood watch guys who patrol the town at night making sure all is well.”

The Jayneses have three children: Micah, Stephanie and Carrie and eight grandchildren ranging in age from 1 ½ to 16 years of age. They will celebrate 50 years of marriage in August of this year.