Stephen Scott Miller (final arrangements)

Stephen Scott Miller

Stephen Scott Miller, 70, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his family at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City.

Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant where the family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. that evening. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Memorials may be directed to the Disabled Veterans Association and The American Cancer Society in his memory.

