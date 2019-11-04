Stephen Ray Folker

Stephen Ray Folker, 68, of Keosauqua, Iowa, formerly of Farmington, passed away at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Keosauqua Health Care Center in Keosauqua.

He was born on January 26, 1951, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Cyrus Harold and Aletha Elizabeth (Boyd) Folker.

Stephen is survived by three daughters: Shelly (Ethan) Marbery of Bonaparte, Iowa, Jennifer (Todd) Hoskin of Farmington, Iowa and Cassandra (Darin) Breitenstein of Farmington, Iowa; five grandchildren: Aletha Lunsford (Ryan Groene), Alexis Overstreet, Augustus Overstreet, Adrian Breitenstein and Sara Breitenstein; three sisters: Verna (Clair) Lubke of Warsaw, Missouri, Sharon Folker of Burlington, Iowa and Delores Moser of New Boston, Illinois; two brothers: James (Roxie) Folker of Revere, Missouri and Ronald (Ellen) Folker of Statesboro, Georgia. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one infant son: Cyrus Steven Folker; four sisters: Edith Folker, Verlene Butts, Joyce Rutledge and Virginia Carnes; six brothers: Cyrus Folker, Marvin Folker, Paul Folker, Dale Folker, Norman Folker and Robert Folker.

Stephen enjoyed listening to all types of music, telling stories and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington with Pastor Chad Welch officiating.

Burial will be held at Christy Cemetery, rural Mt. Sterling, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory for Farmington EMT’s.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.