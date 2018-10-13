Stephen C. Brown

Stephen C. Brown, 71, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 2:47 p.m. Thursday, October 11, 2018, at his home in Donnellson.

He was born on December 6, 1946 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Laborn and Cordellia Brown. On October 22, 1982, he married Jenny Hoyer at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Donnellson.

Survivors include his wife: Jenny of Donnellson; two daughters: Stephanie Brown of Donnellson and Ashley (Jimmy) Eads of West Burlington; two sons: Jeremy M. (Heidi) Brown of St. Louis, Missouri and Stephen Michael Brown of St. Louis, Missouri; three grandchildren: Isabella, Brady and Carlie; mother and father-in-law: Fred and Jean Hoyer of Donnellson; two brothers: Wesley (Violet) Brown of San Antonio, Texas and George Brown of Mt. Pleasant; two sisters: Judith Rochford of Havelock, North Carolina and Deborah Armstrong of Donnellson; two sisters-in-law: Tamara Howel of Burlington and Janice Durrette of Tennessee. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Liz and Karen; two brothers: Seldon and Roger; three brothers-in-law: Larry, Herb and Bruce.

Steve worked as a CNA at the West Point Care Center, he also worked for Pipeline Cleaners; He was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Donnellson and the Donnellson American Legion. He was a Navy veteran having served during Vietnam. Steve enjoyed gardening, working in his flower beds, decorating for the holidays, drawing, and coloring. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and pets.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. that afternoon.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 15, 2018 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Reverend Bob Molsberry officiating.

Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery, Donnellson with full military rites presented by the Donnellson American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.