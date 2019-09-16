sTEP Results

The Mt Pleasant Police Department participated in the Safety Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP) during Aug 18- Sep 2, 2019 with numerous agencies across the State of Iowa in an attempt to reduce fatal car crashes.

During this time frame, there were 897 contacts made. As a result of these contacts the following occurred:

61 tickets

240 warnings

3 felony arrests

4 narcotic arrests

44 motorist assists

The Mt Pleasant PD encourages everyone to buckle up, slow down, and don’t get distracted while driving.