sTEP Results

The Mt Pleasant Police Department participated in the Safety Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP) during August 17-September 3, 2018 with numerous agencies across the State of Iowa in an attempt to reduce fatal car crashes.

During this 17 day time frame, there were 821 contacts made. As a result of these contacts the following occurred:

52 tickets

214 warnings

7 warrants

1 felony arrest

2 narcotic arrests

47 motorist assists

During this time frame, the Mt Pleasant Police also conducted 55 investigations.

The Mt Pleasant PD encourages everyone to buckle up, slow down, and don’t get distracted while driving.