Step Afrika! Back for Encore Performance

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: August 18, 2017 − Step Afrika! a professional percussive dance company will perform on stage in Iowa Wesleyan University’s Chapel on September 14th at 8 pm. Percussive dance uses a dancer’s entire body as an instrument to produce complex rhythms and sounds through a mixture of footsteps, spoken word, and handclaps.

The performance of this internationally known troupe is free to the public and is made possible in part by the Haselmayer Endowment and Iowa Wesleyan University.

“We are excited that Step Afrika! will be back on stage in Mount Pleasant. They are a crowd pleaser and allows us to celebrate the arts as a community” said DeWayne P. Frazier, Ph.D., Vice President for Academic Affairs at Iowa Wesleyan. “Step Afrika! is the first professional dance company dedicated to the art of stepping. Stepping is a style of dancing that integrates Tap, Modern and Hip Hop. Those that attend the event will experience a special night of high-energy celebration of dance and culture. We expect this event will be well attended and we encourage students and community members to arrive early.”

The performance also meets Iowa Wesleyan’s Strategic Initiatives in Wesleyan 2020: Igniting Our Passions. Iowa Wesleyan is focused on positioning the university as a convener in the region and providing an outlet of entrepreneurial innovation, leadership and a commitment to service learning and civic engagement.

For more information to attend the event, visit Iowa Wesleyan’s community calendar at www.iw.edu.