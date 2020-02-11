STEMFest Returns to SCC February 22

West Burlington, IA — The annual Southeast Iowa Regional Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Festival (STEMFest) will take place at SCC’s West Burlington campus on February 22, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The family-friendly event is a joint effort among SCC, the Southeast Iowa STEM Region, the Lee County Economic Development Group, Greater Burlington Partnership , local businesses, manufacturers and area educators.

STEMFest presents careers and opportunities in STEM-related fields through hands-on activities led by exhibitors across the region. Participants explore these pathways through robotics and healthcare simulations, as well as electronics and renewable energy exhibits.

SCC Work-Based Learning Specialist Leanne Krogmeier says this is a great event for everyone in the family.

“Bring the little ones and bring your teenagers,” she says. “STEMfest showcases activities for students in every grade from elementary through high school.”

With the increasing demand for jobs that require digital and technical skills, a background in STEM has become essential for an expanding variety of fields. Krogmeier, says the festival is a great way for students to discover a range of careers in southeast Iowa’s growing industries.

“STEM careers are projected to grow faster than all other careers over the next ten years,” says Krogmeier. “That’s why it’s so important we get kids interested while they’re young. STEMFest is a fun and creative way to introduce kids to concepts and career paths they may never see or consider.”

Hundreds of families attend the event each year. Krogmeier hopes the trend continues.

“My hope for this year’s STEMFest is that we can keep teaching parents and children about how fun STEM can be. We’ve got dozens of exhibitors from across the region and state with plenty of hands-on activities and items for kids of all ages to take home.”

STEMFest is free and open to the public.

To learn more about the Southeast Iowa Regional STEMFest, visit: http://se.iowastem.org.

For questions about STEMfest at SCC, contact Leanne Krogmeier at (319) 208-5053 or email lkrogmeier@scciowa.edu .