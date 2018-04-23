STEMFest in Fairfield

The Fairfield Community Schools and the City of Fairfield have joined with the Southeast Iowa STEM Hub to host our third STEM festival. Community leaders and educators will be hosting hand-on booths to allow students and families to explore the field of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The activities are geared to third through sixth grades, but all are welcome to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

This FREE event will be held at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center on April 30, 2018 from 5:30-7:30 PM. For more information find our Facebook event at Jefferson County STEM Fest.

Activities will be provided by Agri-Industrial Plastics Company, Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., Clinical Laboratory Sciences (IHCC), Elevate Advanced Manufacturing, Fairfield Hy-Vee, IHCC Physical Therapist Assistant Program, IHCC Welding Program, Iowa Public Television, Iowa State Bank & Trust Co., Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Jefferson County, Iowa Wind and Solar, Jefferson County Health Center, Jefferson County Sheriff, John Deere, National Advanced Driving Simulator, Southeast Iowa STEM Hub, and USDA-NRCS-FPAC.

Other local sponsors include the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center and First National Bank of Fairfield.