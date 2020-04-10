Steamboat Days 2020 Cancelled

Burlington Riverfront Entertainment to cancel Burlington Steamboat Days 2020

In these trying and uncertain times due to the spread of the Corona virus also known as COVID-19, the Burlington Riverfront Entertainment Board of Directors and the Burlington Steamboat Days organization have decided to cancel their annual June event, BRE presents Burlington Steamboat Days.

The City of Burlington postponed all events at city facilities through May 10, 2020, a 60 day window, upon a recommendation from the CDC to not have any events involving 50 or more people for that 60 day time frame. There have been several other announcements on limitations at both a federal and state level, the majority of which have been placed through the end of April with language speaking to the uncertainty of how soon the limitations will open up from that point moving forward.

BRE presents Burlington Steamboat Days was set to be held June 11th through June 13th with headliners, The Pork Tornadoes, Riley Green and Gretchen Wilson. A parade and carnival were also in the plans for this year’s event. After much discussion about the economic effects this pandemic has and could continue to bring to our area, the BRE Board and Steamboat Days organization feel it would be irresponsible as community organizations to continue with the event especially with the unforeseen future and concern for the health of event attendees.

Discussion and plans for the event in 2021 are already underway. Thank you to the Greater Burlington and surrounding areas for supporting Burlington Riverfront Entertainment. We send you all well wishes and look forward to seeing you in the future. Be safe and stay healthy!

Anyone who has purchased tickets for this year’s Steamboat Days event online through Ticketmaster.com will be notified by email and will receive a refund. Anyone who purchased tickets at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium box office can receive their refund once the city allows the building to be open to the public. Once that happens, the box office will be open Tuesday-Friday 10:30am-4:30pm.