Stay tuned for possible Marching Band Invitational Information

The Saturday weather forecast is not looking favorable for outdoor events. Stay tuned to KILJ for any announcements regarding the Mt. Pleasant Marching Band Invitational scheduled to begin at 6 pm Saturday evening at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex. Director Jim DePriest said any decision on a schedule change will be made as late in the afternoon as possible. Listen for weather related announcements on 105.5 FM, check out the KILJ Facebook page or go to our website at KILJ.com under the yellow weather related announcements banner at the top of our front page.