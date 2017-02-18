STATE WRESTLING INFORMATION SATURDAY 2/18/17

CLASS 3A

113 lbs.-Ryan Steffensmeier Ft. Madison wrestles Jakey Penrith of Cedar Falls in the wrestle back Saturday for 7th place.

138 lbs.-#3 Harlan Stffensmeier Ft. Madison will wrestle back Saturday against Bryce Murano of Dallas Center Grimes who Steffensmeier beat 19-4 to start the tournament.

182 lbs.-Spencer Sherwood Burlington will wrestleback against Garrett Kubovec of Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Saturday

CLASS 2A

106 LBS.-#8 Jarod Kadel Columbus Community/WMU will wrestle Grayson Kesterson of Williamsburg in the finals.

113 lbs.-Ashton Meyers Keokuk wrestles back against Eric Faught of Clear Lake

126 lbs.-#7 Kyle Anderson wrestles back against Gabe Rupke of Chariton

132 lbs.-#4 Brant O’Shea Keokuk will wrestle Matt Robertson of Assumption in the finals.

145 lbs.-#8 Austin Hazelett Washington wrestles Matt Stines of Cherokee in the wrestle backs

152 lbs.-#8 Trey Van Weelden Washington will wrestle #1 Joe Kelly of West Liberty in wrestle back

170 lbs.-#3 Tucker Morrison Columbus Community/WMU will wrestle Jacob Winger of Harlan in the wrestle backs

285 lbs.-Brendon Lunsford Fairfield wrestles Ethan Lape of North Fayette Valley in the wrestle backs.

CLASS 1A:

106 lbs.-Daniel Meeker Wapello wrestles Dan Kimble of Don Bosco next.

113 lbs.-Devon Meeker Wapello wrestles Cael Happel of Lisbon in the finals.

126 lbs.-Zach Osborne Mediapolis wrestles back against Ben Moyer of Alburnett.

138 lbs.-#1 Austin Leopard L&M Wrestles Guy Sudman of Underwood in wrestle back

152 lbs.-#2 Brennan Swafford Mediapolis wrestles #1 Zachary Axmear of English Valley in Championship

285 lbs.-Cody Crawford Waco wrestles Chase Arends of Dike in the wrestle backs