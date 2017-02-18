STATE WRESTLING INFORMATION SATURDAY 2/18/17

STATE WRESTLING INFORMATION SATURDAY 2/18/17Written by John Kuhens on February 18, 2017
CLASS 3A
113 lbs.-Ryan Steffensmeier Ft. Madison wrestles Jakey Penrith of Cedar Falls in the wrestle back Saturday for 7th place.
138 lbs.-#3 Harlan Stffensmeier Ft. Madison will wrestle back Saturday against Bryce Murano of Dallas Center Grimes who Steffensmeier beat 19-4 to start the tournament.
182 lbs.-Spencer Sherwood Burlington will wrestleback against Garrett Kubovec of Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Saturday
CLASS 2A
106 LBS.-#8 Jarod Kadel Columbus Community/WMU will wrestle Grayson Kesterson of Williamsburg in the finals.
113 lbs.-Ashton Meyers Keokuk wrestles back against Eric Faught of Clear Lake
126 lbs.-#7 Kyle Anderson wrestles back against Gabe Rupke of Chariton
132 lbs.-#4 Brant O’Shea Keokuk will wrestle Matt Robertson of Assumption in the finals.
145 lbs.-#8 Austin Hazelett Washington wrestles Matt Stines of Cherokee in the wrestle backs
152 lbs.-#8 Trey Van Weelden Washington will wrestle #1 Joe Kelly of West Liberty in wrestle back
170 lbs.-#3 Tucker Morrison Columbus Community/WMU will wrestle Jacob Winger of Harlan in the wrestle backs
285 lbs.-Brendon Lunsford Fairfield wrestles Ethan Lape of North Fayette Valley in the wrestle backs.
CLASS 1A:
106 lbs.-Daniel Meeker Wapello wrestles Dan Kimble of Don Bosco next.
113 lbs.-Devon Meeker Wapello wrestles Cael Happel of Lisbon in the finals.
126 lbs.-Zach Osborne Mediapolis wrestles back against Ben Moyer of Alburnett.
138 lbs.-#1 Austin Leopard L&M Wrestles Guy Sudman of Underwood in wrestle back
152 lbs.-#2 Brennan Swafford Mediapolis wrestles #1 Zachary Axmear of English Valley in Championship
285 lbs.-Cody Crawford Waco wrestles Chase Arends of Dike in the wrestle backs