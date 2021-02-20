State Wrestling: Day 3

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — Today is the final day of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships.

Here’s our area placement matches and finals:

1A:

120 Finals – Marcel Lopez (New London) vs. Brandon Paez (Lisbon)

132 Consolation Semifinals – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) loses by fall (5:52) to Mikey Baker (West Sioux).

132 5th Place Match – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) vs. Michael McClelland (Don Bosco)

145 Consolation Semifinals – Dominic Lopez (New London) wins by major decision (12-1) over Jerret Delagardel (Jesup).

145 3rd Place Match – Dominic Lopez (New London) vs. Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic)

152 7th Place Match – Josh Glendening (New London) vs. Lincoln Holub (Lisbon)

2A:

113 Consolation Semifinals – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) wins by fall (1:40) over Carson Less (West Delaware).

113 3rd Place Match – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) vs. Tucker Stangel (Osage)

120 Finals – Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) vs. McKinley Robbins (Greene County)

152 Consolation Semifinals – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) loses by fall (5:01) to Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware)

152 5th Place Match – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) vs. Colby Tool (Prairie City-Monroe)

170 Consolation Semifinals – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins by major decision (9-0) over Lucas Henderson (Centerville)