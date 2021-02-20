State Wrestling: Day 3

State Wrestling: Day 3Written by Nathan Bloechl on February 20, 2021
By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com
Des Moines — Today is the final day of the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships.
Here’s our area placement matches and finals:
1A:
120 Finals – Marcel Lopez (New London) vs. Brandon Paez (Lisbon)
132 Consolation Semifinals – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) loses by fall (5:52) to Mikey Baker (West Sioux).
- 132 5th Place Match – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) vs. Michael McClelland (Don Bosco)
145 Consolation Semifinals – Dominic Lopez (New London) wins by major decision (12-1) over Jerret Delagardel (Jesup).
- 145 3rd Place Match – Dominic Lopez (New London) vs. Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic)
152 7th Place Match – Josh Glendening (New London) vs. Lincoln Holub (Lisbon)
2A:
113 Consolation Semifinals – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) wins by fall (1:40) over Carson Less (West Delaware).
- 113 3rd Place Match – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) vs. Tucker Stangel (Osage)
120 Finals – Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) vs. McKinley Robbins (Greene County)
152 Consolation Semifinals – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) loses by fall (5:01) to Jadyn Peyton (West Delaware)
- 152 5th Place Match – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) vs. Colby Tool (Prairie City-Monroe)
170 Consolation Semifinals – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins by major decision (9-0) over Lucas Henderson (Centerville)
- 170 3rd Place Match – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) vs. Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon-George-Little Rock)