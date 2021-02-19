State Wrestling: Day 2 Updates

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines — Follow along here and on FM 105.5 for updates from the 2021 Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships.

Action begins today in Class 1A.

Here’s the full schedule of events:

Class 1A and Class 3A, Quarterfinals | 9:00 a.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinals, Class 1A Semifinals | 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A and Class 3A, Semifinals | 7:30 p.m.

1A:

120 – Marcel Lopez (New London) wins via dec. (7-5) over Kellen Smith (West Hancock). Lopez advances to the 1A-120 semifinals.

120 Semis: Lopez (New London) wins by decision (3-0) over Garrett Funk (Don Bosco, Gilbertville). Lopez to the 1A-120 Finals!

132 – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) loses via dec. (1-0) to Gable Porter (Underwood). Aney to 132-pound consolations.

Aney wins via decision (3-1) over Bryce Shaha (Mount Ayr) in the consolation second round. Aney guarantees himself a spot on the podium and can finish as high as third.

Aney defeats Trey Nelson (Nashua-Plainfield) in consolation third round by decision (9-5). Aney will wrestle in the consolation semifinals tomorrow and can finish as high as 3rd and no worse than 6th.

145 – Dominic Lopez (New London) wins via major dec. (18-5) over Nick Hageman (Beckman Catholic). Lopez to the 145-pound semis.

145 Semis: Lopez (New London) vs. Cael Rahnavardi (Don Bosco, Gilbertville)

152 – Josh Glendening (New London) loses via fall (1:42) to Maximus Magayna (Columbus Catholic). Glendening to the 152-pound consolations.

Glendening (New London) wins via fall (1:00) over Ben Hanson (Missouri Valley) in the consolation second round. He guarantees himself a medal and can finish as high as third.

Glendening vs. Ben Foelske (Denver) in consolation third round.

195 Consolations – Currey Jacobs (New London) loses via fall (3:42) to Matthew Francis (West Hancock). Jacobs has been eliminated.

2A:

113 – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) loses by fall (3:31) to Tucker Stangel (Osage). Scorpil to the blood round.

Scorpil vs. Caelen Oakes (Southeast Valley, Gowrie) in the consolation second round.

120 – Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) wins via major dec. (10-2) over Kayden Gryp (Williamsburg). Frazier advances to the 2A-120 semifinals.

120 Semis: Frazier vs. Jaiden Moore (Benton Community)

152 – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) wins by dec. (12-5) over Chance Bockenstedt (North Polk). Molle to the 2A-152 semifinals.

152 Semis: Molle vs. Tyler Brown (Winterset)

160 Consolations – River Belger (NDWB-Danville) vs. Gabriel Christensen (Ballard) or Wyatt Appleseth (Panorama)

170 – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) wins by decision (3-1) over Kalen Meyer (Central Lyon/George-Little Rock). Walrath to the 2A-170 semifinals.

170 Semis: Walrath vs. Carson Babcock (New Hampton-Turkey Valley)

285 – Chance Malone (Columbus-WMU) loses by decision (6-2) to Jordan Ver Meer (West Lyon). Malone to the consolation second round.