State Track Live Results

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Des Moines, Iowa — The greatest event in all of Iowa is here: it’s time for the 2019 Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships.

Follow along here for updates and on KILJ for hourly updates.

Here is today’s schedule:

9:00 a.m. — Girls Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Maddie Williamson, Kenna Lamm, Serenity Keomanivong, Karsyn Lamm (16th) — Finishes 18th overall, with a time of 1:10.33.

9:00 a.m. — Girls Discus: Alyssa Striegel (16th) — Results unofficial, but threw 102′-8″ and 109″ in Flight One of the 3A Discus.



9:00 a.m. — Boys High Jump: Sam Beatty (4th) — (10:22 a.m.) Finished second, with 6’8″ (medalist).

9:40 a.m. — Girls 3000m Run: Abby Ryon (2nd) — Finishes 4th (medalist) with a time of 10:47.21.

10:10 a.m. — Boys 3200m Run: Cody Mertens (3rd) — Finishes 2nd (medalist)! Running 9:44.7

11:20 a.m. — Girls 4x800m Relay: Carthey, Dascher, Ryon, Jennings (24th)

11:30 a.m. — Boys Discus: Zach Beason (6th)

12:10 a.m. — Boys 4x800m Relay: Moyle, Bender, Brooks, Stukkerjurgen (9th)

2:00 p.m. — 1A Girls Shotput: Anna Hudson (Winfield, 16th)

2:00 p.m. — Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Truong, Shull, Peterson, Lamm (6th)

2:40 p.m. — 1A Boys Shuttle Hurdle Relay: Drew Kissell, Nik Coble, Elijah McGohan, Colton Horak (WACO, 19th)

3:20 p.m. — 1A Girls 3000m Run: Lexi Brown (New London, 6th)

4:40 p.m. — 1A Boys 200m Dash: Brandon Snowden (Winfield, 2nd) Juanito Piper (Winfield, 9th), Keontae Luckett (New London, 11th)

6:45 p.m. — 1A Boys 100m Dash: Brandon Snowden (Winfield, 3rd)

Action will resume for KILJ, again Friday morning.