State Representative Passes Away

Curtis (Curt) Dean Hanson, age 73 of Fairfield, Iowa, passed away at his home on June 16, 2017 surrounded by family following a valiant fight against cancer.

Curt was born at Algona, Iowa to Andrew and Lucille Bartlett Hanson on August 13, 1943. He married Diane Marie Hamer on June 14, 1969 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, He grew up in Swea City. He earned degrees from the University of Northern Iowa and University of Iowa. He taught Drivers Education for 43 years at Fairfield High School and received the Fairfield Teacher of the Year Award. He was runner-up for the National Drivers Education Teacher of the Year Award and served as President then Business Manager for the Iowa Division of the American Driver and Traffic Safety Education Association.

Following retirement, Curt was elected to State Office. He has continued to serve for the last 9 years as the State Legislator for District 82 which includes Davis, Jefferson and Van Buren counties. He served on the House Education, Agriculture, National Resources and Environmental Protection Agency committees.

Curt was an active member of Kiwanis and was also involved in the Amateur Radio community (NU0I). He enjoyed restoring a 1960 Volkswagen pickup as a father, son project. He was an avid “do-it-yourselfer” and was often helping his family with their latest home projects. His hobbies were many, including a passion for reading and history. His family and friends appreciated his sense of humor and dedication to serving others.

He is survived by his wife Diane, daughter Gina (Grant) and son Scott (Allison), 2 granddaughters and 3 grandsons, sister Betty King, brother Dennis Hanson, nieces, nephews, other loving family and special friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at the First United Methodist Church, in Fairfield, Tuesday, June 20th at 11:00am. Visitation will be held the proceeding evening at Raymond Funeral Home on Monday, June 19th, 2017 from 5-7pm.

The family requests that memorial gifts be designated to Cancer Research at Mayo Clinic and/or the Education Foundation of Fairfield Public Schools in memory of Curt Hanson. Gifts can be mailed directly to Mayo Clinic, Department of Development, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905 and/or Education Foundation of Fairfield Public Schools, 403 South 20th Street , Fairfield, Iowa.