State Qualifying Track: CANCELLED FOR TODAY

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Mount Pleasant, IA — Today’s 3A State Qualifying Track and Field meet in Mount Pleasant has been cancelled, Mount Pleasant representatives announced.

The meet was set today for 4:00 p.m., but due to to other 3A host schools cancelling, Mount Pleasant AD Scott Lamm told KILJ Sports it would be putting athletes in today’s meet at a “disadvantage” if they did not call things off.

In today’s stead, the meet will run in full tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.

Volunteers are still needed for proceedings tomorrow, per Lamm, there are still 50 or so openings needing to be filled.

Addition: all state qualifying track meets around the state have been postponed. That includes the meet in Sigourney that many area schools were slated to participate in.