State Primary Candidates Set

Friday was the deadline for candidates seeking seats in the Iowa Senate and House of Representatives to file papers to run for the June 2 Primary election.

Incumbent Joe Mitchell, a Republican from Mount Pleasant is seeking a second term in the House representing District 84. No other Republicans are seeking the nomination. On the other side, Democrat Jeff Fager, who is the current Henry County Democratic Party Chair, is officially running in the primary. District 84 includes all of Henry County, and parts of Washington, Jefferson and Lee Counties.

In the Senate primary race, Incumbent Rich Taylor is unopposed by any other Dems. The Mount Pleasant Democrat serves Senate District 42 comprised of Henry, Washington, Jefferson and Lee Counties. There is a Republican primary race for the Senate seat between Nancy Amos of Mount Pleasant and Jeff Reichman of Montrose. Neither have held a state level elected position.