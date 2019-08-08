State Patrol Investigates Accident

The Iowa State Patrol took lead on the investigation into an accident that occurred Tuesday morning right before 6 am. Law enforcement and emergency crews were called to the intersection of Hwy 78 and Benton Avenue near Wayland in response to a report of a two vehicle accident. Jeffery Seitz of Brighton and Raymond Potter of Washington were both driving east on 78 following a straight truck pulling a trailer. The straight truck slowed down and pulled off because the driver missed his turn. Seitz slowed down but Potter was unable to. This caused Potter’s vehicle to strike the back of the Seitz vehicle. Potter was transported by HCHC ambulance to the Washington County Hospital. He was also cited for failure to maintain control.