MPHS NOT GOING TO STATE MARCHING FESTIVAL

The Iowa High School Music Association State Marching Festival Scheduled to be held at the Muscatine HS Stadium on Saturday has been postponed due to the pending weather.

The festival will instead be held on Wednesday, October 18, from 4:00-10:00 p.m. Mt. Pleasant High School will not participate because of a conflict with Regional Tournament Volleyball….Washington at MPHS.