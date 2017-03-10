State Decides Mt. Union Will Un-incorporate

Mt. Union has been officially unincorporated. In Des Moines Wednesday the state City Development Board voted unanimously to dissolve the city government. The county will take over snow removal and street repair. The city will no longer be responsible for garbage pickup and Alliant will turn off the street lights. The city’s assets will turned over to the state. The City Development Board will use remaining city funds to settle remaining debt. In November the town voted 32 to 31 to move forward with the un-incorporation process. Since then the state has been evaluating Mt. Union’s situation.