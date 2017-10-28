SPORTS OCTOBER 29, 2017

MP sophomore Abby Ryon finished 18th at Saturday’s State Cross Country Meet, she ran 18:28. Dubuque Wahlert won team race with 72 score.

Mt. Pleasant Junior Cody Mertens finished 8th at State Cross Country Meet, ran 16:26…Gilbert won the team title with a 75 score.

Pearle Krieger-Coble finished 30th in Class 1A State Cross Country Meet.

Danville/New London girls finished 12th in Class 2A State Cross Country Meet, Mid Prairie won with a 62 score

Greenville College defeated the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers 48-41, Panthers scored with 20 seconds left to win after compiling 811 yards of offense.

The 25th ranked Iowa State Cyclones beat #4 TCU in Ames 14-7, Cyclones are now bowl eligible, play West Virginia Saturday

Iowa Wesleyan women’s Soccer – Lost 5-0 to MacMurray College Saturday, Wesleyan men’s Soccer – Won 1-0 over MacMurray College,