STARR’S CAVE NATURE CENTER RECEIVES REAP CEP FUNDS FOR NEW ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION PROGRAMS

Des Moines County Conservation is excited to announce that Starr’s Cave Nature Center will receive funding from Iowa’s Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) Conservation Education Program (CEP) in the amount of $16,794. This grant will help Des Moines County Conservation revise its environmental education programming into a more interactive and comprehensive experience by implementing a three-point approach designed to deliver a consistent message to K-12 students within three environments: the classroom, the nature center, and the outdoors.

This REAP CEP award will compliment a previous grant awarded to SCNC from the Harry & Virginia Murray Foundation for nature center renovations. Starr’s Cave Nature Center will begin its second phase of renovations next fall. Renovations will primarily focus on the second floor and will include flooring, walls, and windows. REAP CEP funds will be used to create a revolving system of dynamic modular displays and exhibits, create travelling curriculum and resources for local educators, and revise current environmental education curriculums.

Starr’s Cave Nature Center has been awarded a Resource Enhancement and Protection Conservation Education Program grant. For more information regarding this projects and programs at Starr’s Cave Nature Center contact Kent Rector, DMCC Environmental Education Coordinator (319) 753-5808.