STARR’S CAVE ANNUAL OWL PROWL

January and February are active months for barred owls because it is when they begin looking for a partner. They use sound and body language to try to impress each other in hopes of finding a mate. Those who would like to learn more about owls and raptors are invited to attend an Owl Prowl on Thursday, February 16 starting at 7 p.m. at Big Hollow Recreation Area.

This hour-long program, led by a Des Moines County Conservation naturalists, will include a short presentation regarding owls and calling for barred owls using recorded calls. If all goes as planned, owl prowlers will hear owls talk back and might even get to see one swoop silently down for a closer look.

This Owl Prowl will begin at 7 p.m. at Big Hollow Recreation Area, Participants should meet at the Hickory Shelter House on Thursday, February 16. Since silent listening is required, children must be accompanied by an adult. No past birding experience or knowledge is necessary to attend. Those attendees who have experience calling barred owls are welcome to share their skill at the Prowl. Hot chocolate and coffee will be served. To register, contact Starr’s Cave Nature Center at (319) 753-5808.