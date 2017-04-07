STARR’S CAVE 2017 SUMMER CAMP SIGN-UP

Registration for Des Moines County Conservation’s popular summer camps at Starr’s Cave Park & Preserve will open Tuesday, April 25 at 12:00 a.m. Registration for all camps at Starr’s Cave Nature Center will be held online through CampDoc.com. Links to the SCNC CampDoc registration page will be made available on the DMCC home page and SCNC Facebook site prior to registration. Registration is scheduled to open at 12:00 am on April 25th.

All Camps will remain open until filled No registrations will be accepted prior to the opening dates.

A limited number of scholarships are available. If camp fees are a financial hardship, please call Starr’s Cave Nature Center to inquire about assistance. Most camps need one parent volunteer to help our EE staff. If you would like to volunteer for a week of camp contact Starr’s Cave Nature Center. Volunteers are required to attend the May 23 volunteer orientation meeting. Volunteers are also expected to pass a background check, and sigh a Volunteer conduct policy.

Below is a full listing of camps:

Caterpillar Camp (4 separate sessions): ages 5-6; $40; Mon – Thurs; 9 a.m. – noon

June 5-8, June 19-22, July 17-20, or July 24-27

Discovery Camp (4 separate sessions): ages 7-9; $50; Mon – Fri; 9 a.m. – noon.

June 5-9, June 12-16, July 10-14, or July 24-28

Firefly Camp (2 separate sessions): ages 7-9; $40, Mon – Thurs; 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

June 19-22 or July 17-20

Dark Wings Camp (2 separate sessions): ages 10-13; $40, Mon – Thurs; 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

June 12-15 or July 10-13

Adventure Camp (2 sessions): ages 10-13; $50: Mon – Fri; 9 a.m. – noon.

July 31- Aug 4 or Aug 7-11

Polliwog Camp (2 separate sessions): ages 3-4 and accompanied by adult guardian; $20; 2-2 day camps from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

June 26 – 27 or June 28- 29

Explorer Camp (New Camp!): ages 13-15; $100.00: Mon – Thurs; times vary.

July 31 – Aug 3

Survival Camp (New Camp!): ages 13-15; $100.00: Wed – Fri (one overnight); times vary.

Aug 9 -11

All camps provide a wide range of indoor and outdoor nature activities, including cave exploration, creek stomping, catching insects, hiking, learning about animals, and craft projects. Night camps include exploring nocturnal nature. For more information regarding camps at SCNC call (319) 753-5808. A full description of each camp can be found on the Starr’s Cave Nature Center Facebook page or on the Des Moines County Conservation web site.

