Stanley Kerr

Stanley Kerr, 91, of Ottumwa died at 8:34 A.M. Tuesday January 10, 2017 at Good Samaritan Center, Ottumwa. He was born May 19, 1925 in Ottumwa to Clyde and Dorothy Merritt Kerr. He had married Cleva Kerr and Toy Waterman. Both these marriages ended in divorce. He married Jane Annis and she preceded him in death.

Stan grew up in the Cantril community, graduated from Cantril High School, earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Northeast Missouri State Teachers College and his Master’s Degree in school administration from Iowa State University, and served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He taught science and industrial arts and was Superintendent of Schools in several districts in Missouri and Iowa including Douds, Danville and Moulton-Udell. The majority of his career was as a school consultant with the Iowa Department of Education, during those years he lived in Carlisle and Des Moines. He also served on the board of Heartland Area Education Association. He had a passion for quality education for Iowa students. His motto was “Always do what is best for the kids”. Stan was a member of First United Methodist Church, Ottumwa, Ottumwa Lodge No. 16, Ancient Free & Accepted Masons, Ottumwa York Rite Bodies and Za-Ga-Zig Shrine, Des Moines and Russell-Strait Post No. 483, American Legion, Milton.

Surviving are a son, Bruce Kerr (Elaine) of Carlisle, a daughter, Joy Leeper (Ryan) of Alburnett, six grandchildren, Allison Geiger (Jeremy), Alicia Olsen (Andy), Brian Kerr (Maria), and Abigail, Anna and Henry Leeper, five great-grandchildren and two brothers, Hollis Kerr (Ruth) of Scottsdale, AZ and Larry Kerr (Margie) of Palmdale, CA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Burton Earl Kerr.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday January 18, 2017 in Cantril Christian Church with Rev. Jerry Caughron and Pastor Allen Paris officiating. Visitation will open at 3 P.M. Tuesday at Pedrick Funeral Home, Keosauqua with family present 5-7 P.M. Masonic rites by Ottumwa Lodge will be at 7 P.M. following visitation. Burial will be in Prairie View Cemetery in Scotland County, MO with military honors by Russell-Straight Post. Memorials to Prairie View Cemetery may be left at the funeral home or church or mailed to the family at 520 Valley Drive, Carlisle, IA 50047