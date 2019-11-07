Stanley Eugene Schneider

Mr. Stanley Eugene Schneider, 70, of rural Winfield, Iowa, passed away at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at his home.

Stan was born in Burlington, Iowa, on December 11, 1948, to Chanlet J. Schneider and H. Marie (Totemeier) Schneider. He was married to Rosemary (Johnston) Schneider for 48 years. Their children are Chad E. Schneider of Ames, Iowa, Gretchen A. Winfrey of Norwalk, Iowa, and Lindsay M. Vieth of Vandalia, Ohio.

Stan, who had recently retired, was a lifelong farmer on his family’s farm between Winfield and Morning Sun. He graduated from Winfield-Mt. Union High School in 1967. He faithfully served others in various Church ministries throughout his life. He especially enjoyed attending the school and athletic events of his children and then grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, his sister, Janet (Schneider) Haynes of Atlanta, Georgia, his children, and his 10 grandchildren: Madison Schneider, Neil Schneider, Ethan Schneider, Rylie Schneider, Caleb Vieth, Jordan Winfrey, Lucas Vieth, Sidney Vieth, Andrew Winfrey, and Lydia Vieth.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Garry C. Schneider.

A celebration of life service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., with a reception to follow the service. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral Home, formerly Honts Funeral Home, of Winfield is caring for Stanley’s family and arrangements.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to The Way Church, PO Box 427, Morning Sun, Iowa 52640, which funds shall be used to support the AVL ministry of the church.

Condolences may be mailed to the family at 22184 Hwy. 78, Winfield, IA 52659.