Stanley Cleland Watkins

Stanley Cleland Watkins, 83, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 9:03 p.m., Friday, December 7, 2018, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee with his family by his side.

Born January 23, 1935, in rural Donnellson, Iowa, the son of Lawrence and Ollie (Townsend) Watkins. On December 18, 1955, he married Marilyn Jean Miller at Denmark Congregational Church in Denmark, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Marilyn of nearly sixty-three years; three children: Sherri (Gary) Zenishek of Jefferson City, Missouri, Julie (Lee) Hulsebus of Nixa, Missouri and Brian (Christy) Watkins of Donnellson, Iowa; eight grandchildren: Matthew (Kirstan) Zenishek, Cori Zenishek and Stephen Zenishek; Kyle and Lauren Hulsebus; Blaine, Maura, and Macy Watkins; four great grandchildren: Maddison, Matthew, Lila and Brady; one sister: Norma Jean Sexton of Mitchell, South Dakota. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.

Stanley was a 1953 graduate of Donnellson High School. He started farming while in high school and farmed his entire life. He received State recognition in FFA. Stanley was a faithful member of the Sharon Presbyterian Church, where he was a past Elder and Trustee, he also enjoyed worship and fellowship at West Point Presbyterian Church. He served on the Iowa Soybean Board. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army serving from 1957 to 1963. Stanley drove a school bus or Donnellson School and was a correctional officer for fourteen years. His family was first and foremost, his enjoyments included his farming, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and their activities, his canine companions, traveling, attending and watching NASCAR.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, December 14, 2018, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, Iowa where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. that evening.

The Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Sharon Presbyterian Church, rural Farmington, Iowa with Reverend Doctor Mary Anne Welch and Pastor Larry Shipley officiating.

Burial will be at the Sharon Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Farmington, Iowa with full military rites presented by the Donnellson American Legion Post #474.

Memorials have been established in his memory to Mayo Clinic Cardiovascular Research and Central Lee Chapter FFA.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.

