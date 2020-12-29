Staff Assault: Iowa State Penitentiary

FORT MADISON – One staff member was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary earlier today.

The inmate was in the prison clinic area for a routine medical appointment. Upon entering the exam room, the inmate began to immediately assault the physician. Nearby staff heard the assault and responded to restrain the inmate.

The staff member was taken by department vehicle to receive treatment at the local hospital. He has since been treated and released. The inmate was found to have not suffered any injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.