Staff Assault: Iowa State Penitentiary

FORT MADISON– A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary at approximately 2:42 p.m. this afternoon.

The officer was working at their post in a living unit when an inmate, unprovoked, approached the officer and began striking them several times in the face with closed-fists.

Additional staff arrived quickly to take control of the aggressive inmate.

The officer was taken by department vehicle to the local hospital to be seen for injuries to the face, and has since been released.

The inmate involved in the assault was found to have not suffered any injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

FORT MADISON– A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary at approximately 2:42 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The officer was working at their post in a living unit when an inmate, unprovoked, approached the officer and began striking them several times in the face with closed-fists.

Additional staff arrived quickly to take control of the aggressive inmate.

The officer was taken by department vehicle to the local hospital to be seen for injuries to the face, and has since been released.

The inmate involved in the assault was found to have not suffered any injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.