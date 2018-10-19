Staff Assault: Iowa State Penitentiary

(FORT MADISON) – A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, IA at approximately 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The correctional officer was conducting his routine duties in a living unit when he was confronted by an inmate. The inmate used closed-fist strikes to force him to the ground, then proceeded to kick the officer once he was on the ground. Additional staff were nearby and able to quickly come to the assistance of the assaulted officer.

The officer that was assaulted was transported by department vehicle to the Fort Madison Community Hospital for evaluation and treatment. He has since been released from the hospital.

This incident remains under investigation.