Staff Assault: Iowa State Penitentiary

(FORT MADISON) – A correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, IA at approximately 8:25 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The correctional officer, along with another correctional officer, was escorting an inmate who had been placed in restraints due to previous misconduct when the inmate struck the officer in the face using his head. Additional correctional officers were available to immediately take control of the situation.

The officer was taken via state vehicle to the Fort Madison Community Hospital to receive treatment for a cut he sustained from the incident. The staff member was released from the hospital the same day.

This incident remains under investigation.