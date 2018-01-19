Staff Assault: Iowa State Penitentiary

(FORT MADISON) – A staff member was assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison, IA at approximately 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The staff member, a correctional officer, was conducting a search of an inmate’s cell when the inmate attempted to strike the officer with closed fists. The officer that was attacked, as well as another officer that was in the area, quickly took control of the situation.

The staff member was assessed by institution medical professionals for scratches and bruises that occurred from the incident. He returned to his post after his medical evaluation.

The inmate that attacked the staff member was transported to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics for further medical assistance.

This incident remains under investigation, and the penitentiary has been placed on “restricted movement” for the time being.