Staff Assault: Iowa Medical Classification Center

The staff member, a nurse, was working at her computer terminal when the patient entered the office and began hitting her multiple times with a closed fist. Correctional officers and other staff in the area responded and took control of the patient once they heard noises coming from the office.

The staff member was sent via ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic in Iowa City. The staff member was released from the hospital to the care of family later the same day.

This incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

