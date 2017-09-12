St. John’s Harvest Festival

The St. John’s 45th Annual Harvest Festival will be starting a new tradition and having the Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday and Sunday this year!! The festival is being held on Saturday September 23rd and Sunday September 24, 2017 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Houghton, Iowa. Saturday will feature food, auction and a special cash raffle. Food and drinks begin at 6:30pm on Saturday with the auction to start at 7pm. Tickets for $1000 cash raffle can be purchased day of the sale and you must be present to win on Saturday evening! Sunday our traditional roast beef dinner featuring real mashed potatoes, canned sweet corn and homemade pie will be served from 10:30am until 1:00pm. The auction will resume at 11:30am with grain selling first. There will be a cookery corner available featuring baked goods, garden produce and candy. Cash prizes throughout the day as well as a raffle for a $13,000 vacation package or $8,000 cash! Raffle will be held at 3pm with tickets being sold now by Houghton area businesses. Members of the St. John Catholic Church of Houghton invite everyone to come and enjoy the fun filled weekend with them.”