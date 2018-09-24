St. John’s Harvest Festival is this Weekend

The St. John’s 45th Annual Harvest Festival will be continuing the tradition of having the Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday and Sunda The festival is being held on

Saturday September 29th and Sunday September 30th at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Houghton, Iowa. Saturday will feature food, auction and a special cash raffle. Food and

drinks begin at 5pm on Saturday with the auction to start at 6pm. Tickets for the Saturday night $1000 cash raffle are being sold at the auction and you must be present to win on

Saturday evening! Sunday our traditional roast beef dinner featuring real mashed potatoes, fresh sweet corn and homemade pie will be served from 10:30am until 1:00pm.

The Sunday auction will resume at 11:30am with grain selling first. There will be a cookery corner available featuring baked goods, garden produce and candy. Cash prizes throughout the day as well as a raffle for a John Deere utility tractor or $8,000 cash! The raffle will be held at 3pm with tickets being sold now by Houghton area businesses.

Members of the St. John’ Catholic Church of Houghton invite everyone to come and enjoy the fun filled weekend with them.