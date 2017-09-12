St. James Annual God’s Acre Sale

The 66th Annual God’s Acre Sale will be on Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st in St. Paul, Iowa. The charity auction begins Saturday night with the HTC Junior Class serving a Pork Loin Dinner, made by the Lee County Pork Producers, starting at 5:00 PM. The charity auction will begin at 6:00 PM. The auction resumes on Sunday at 12:00 PM starting with the grain sales. Also on Sunday is a turkey dinner with all the trimmings which will be served from 10:30 AM until 1:00 PM. Baked goods and homemade candies will be available at the Country Kitchen. A lunch stand will be open throughout the afternoon and evening, serving turkey and roast beef sandwiches and homemade pies. Raffles for a Grand Prize of $5000 cash and a second $1000 cash prize will be on Sunday. Tickets are $20 each or six (6) for $100 and are available the day of the auction or can be purchased from Sale Committee members. Winner does not need to be present to win. St. James Quilters will be selling raffle tickets for a queen size hand pieced and quilted quilt. Tickets are $5.00 each or 3 for $10.00. These are available the day of the sale also or from any quilter.

Auctioneers: Pat Steffensmeier – Steffensmeier Auction Company

Dan Sullivan – Sullivan Auctioneers

Terri Hoenig & Oliva Hoenig – Steffes

2017 God’s Acre Sale Committee

Doug & Terri Holtkamp

Terry & Liz Moeller

Mike & Lori Mueller

Dan & Amy Mueller

Brian & Sara Mohrfeld

John & Tracy Dingman

Fr. Bruce A. DeRammelaere