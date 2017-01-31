SPORTSD JANUARY 31, 2017

SPORTS JANUARY 31, 2017

The IGHSAU has announced the Class 4A girl’s Regional Tournament pairings for the Mt. Pleasant Panthers. Mt. Pleasant will open post season action at home on February 15th against the Washington Demons, the winner will advance onto the semi-finals Saturday February 18th at Marion against the Indians who have a 1st rounds bye. The other half of the regional has Ft. Madison at Keokuk at 7 pm on the 15th of February with the winner going to Fairfield on the 18th.

Class 5A Burlington goes to Davenport West on February 15th with the winner going to high ranking Iowa City City High to play the Hawks in the semi-finals on the 18th.

Tonight KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast a Super Conference girl-boy double header from Danville High School where they will entertain New London. The Danville girls are 10-8 overall and stopped a 3 game losing streak last Friday with a win over Holy Trinity. The Lady Bears lost on December 20th 53-49 at New London, they will be looking to switch that around tonight, the Tigers come into the game with a record of 9-8, and they lost to Central Lee last Friday.

In the boys match-up the 5th ranked Tigers who are 15-1 own a win over the Bears already by a 73-53 score, Mason Porter led the scoring with 18 points. In that game the 12-4 bears were led by Kaleb Haeffner with 15 points. Danville is on a 4 game winning streak.

The 10-7 MPHS girls’ basketball team will travel to 3rd ranked 14-3 Iowa City West tonight, the Ladies of Troy fell to Cedar Falls in their last outing. MP is coming off a road win Saturday at Burlington. KLIJ-FM will have score updates during our New London at Danville coverage.

OTHER AREA GAMES TONIGHT: GIRL-BOY DOUBLE HEADERS: Notre Dame at Central Lee, Waco at West Burlington, IMS at Muscatine, Van Buren/Harmony at Cardinal, Wapello at Holy Trinity Catholic, WMU at Pekin.

GIRLS: Burlington at Muscatine, Keokuk at Centerville

BOYS: Muscatine at Burlington

COLLEGE: Iowa Wesleyan men now 13-6 overall and 9-3 in SLIAC play, travel to Principia College for a 7 pm tip off in Elsah, Illinois.

This week’s SLIAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week Award was given to Steven Soukup. Soukup picked earned the award for the third time this season after helping Iowa Wesleyan move into first place in the SLIAC standings. IW split on the week, falling to Blackburn, but bouncing back to defeat Spalding University.

Steven Soukup recorded 30 points in the loss to the Beavers and scored 43 points in the Tigers’ win over Spalding University. This was the third game this season where Soukup recorded 40 or more points. In the win over the Golden Eagles, he shot an efficient 16-20 from the field. During last week’s two games, Soukup averaged 36.5 points per game and shot 72.2 percent from the floor. He added 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals and was also 5-12 from behind the arc.

Tonight Iowa Hawkeye men play at Rutgers tonight

The Mt. Pleasant Panther JV boys’ basketball team beat Burlington last night, 57-37. Rhett Zeglen with 12 points. Tucker Johnson 11 points. Keegan Kohorst 10 points.

The Mediapolis Bullettes won an exciting last second win over Highland last night on Vernon “Bud” McLearn Court by a score of 61-60, last Friday night the Bullettes pulled out a last second overtime win at Highland. With this win Mediapolis leads Highland by one game in the conference standings in the North Division of the Southeast Iowa Super conference. Mediapolis can clinch the title with a win tonight over Columbus Community.

The Mediapolis boys lost to Wilton in Mediapolis last night 47-23.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade girls played Aldo Leopold in Mt Pleasant Monday.

“A” game: Aldo Leopold 20

Mt Pleasant 55 (record 2-2)

MP scoring: Lydia Ebeling 22

Jenna Gilmore 10

“B” game: AL 10

MP 22 (2-2)

MP scoring: Hannah Hoyle 6

Thanh Phung 4

Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8 TH GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL played at ALDO LEOPALD in Burlington

A GAME

ALDO LEOPALD 45

MT PLEASANT 41

Leading Scorers

MITCHELL MOOTHART 9 points

B GAME

MT PLEASANT 27

ALDO LEOPALD 12

Leading Scorers

MASON MILLS 8 points

C GAME

MT PLEASANT 8

ALDO LEOPALD 7

Leading Scorers

CAMERON COBERLY 4 points

NEXT GAME : THURSDAY HOSTING EDWARD STONE