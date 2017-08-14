SPORTSCAST AUGUST 14, 2017

There new booklets of rules and regulations for the upcoming hunting seasons are available now. Conservation officer for Henry County Dan Henderson gives us some details, there are some changes you need to know about. The booklets can be found at Big Creek Outdoor Supply and at Walmart as well as any store that sells hunting and fishing licenses.

On Friday August 18th the fall Mt. Pleasant High School Sports teams will hold their meet the player’s night. It will have a different look this year with the high school football teams scrimmaging against Ottumwa.

6:30 P.M. – Mt. Pleasant Athletic Booster Club begins serving meals

7:15 P.M. – Introductions of Cheerleaders, Players, Managers, and Coaches Begins

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Cross Country

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Football – then 9th & JV warm up while VB introductions

– 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th Volleyball

7:30 P.M. – Intro 9th, JV, & Varsity Cheerleaders;

7:40 P.M. – 9th grade MP vs. Ottumwa (North End) / JV MP vs. Ottumwa (South End)

8:00 P.M. – Varsity MP vs. Ottumwa

Because of lack of numbers in their freshman football team, Ft. Madison is not playing a freshman schedule. That means that on September 22nd Mt. Pleasant will play varsity only football at Ft. Madison with the varsity game beginning at 7:30 pm there will be no freshman game that night.

The Knoxville Nationals sprint car championships were held in Knoxville, Iowa this past weekend. Donny Schatz won the feature for the 10th time in 12 years. Bobby Mincer of Burlington was 16th in the “D” main, while Josh Schneiderman of West Burlington was 16th in the “C” main races.

Justin Thomas 24 years old won the PGA Championship in Charlotte, N.C. this past weekend, he shot a 276 total and won by two strokes. He also got a check for $1.8 million for his efforts.