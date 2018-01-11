Home
News
Read & Listen to the News
Obituaries
News Broadcast Schedule
Sports
Read & Listen to Sports
Sports Broadcast Schedule
Klassifieds
Browse Ads
Submit a Klassified Ad
Calendar
Birthdays/Anniversaries
Submit a Birthday or Anniversary
Archives
News
Sports
Audio Archive
About Us
About KILJ
Advertise with us
History
Programming
KILJ AM 1130
KILJ 105.5 FM
Our Crew
EEO
Menu
SPORTSCAST 1/11/18
Written by John Kuhens on January 11, 2018
SPORTSCAST11118
X
There are weather related announcements in the area.
Read More