SPORTS (YEAR IN REVIEW) DECEMBER 26, 2017

YEAR IN REVIEW SPORTS FOR 2017 JANUARY-FEBRUARY-,ARCH

SCC Men’s Basketball coach. Terry Carroll retired as Head Coach and Assistant Coach Lorenzo Watkins WAS named Interim Head Coach. The transition became official on January 3.

Carroll amassed a 211-89 record over ten seasons with the Blackhawks. He took the team to three consecutive appearances at the NJCAA Div. I National Tournament in 2009, 2010, and 2011. In 2011, Carroll’s Blackhawks finished fourth in the country.

Before SCC, Carroll held collegiate coaching posts at the University of Denver, Drake University, Indian Hills Community College, and Iowa State.

Carroll opted to take SCC’s early retirement offer in November.

Danville boys basketball coach Ken Lafoon reached a coaching milestone 500 victories January 20th when his Danville Bear team defeated Highland 62-60 in Danville. Coach Lafoon is one of 14 active coaches in Iowa to achieve that level of success.

The MPHS wrestling team finished in 3rd place in the team race and had two champions in the Southern Iowa Wrestling Classic hosted by Fairfield, it serves as the Southeast Conference meet. Washington won the team title with 230.5 points, Fairfield had 161 and Mt. Pleasant finished 3rd with 141 points. James DeMeyer won the 152 lb. class and Dalton Shull was 1st at 220 lbs.to be Mt. Pleasants conference champions

Three Mt. Pleasant wrestlers did very well at the State USA Wrestling meet held at the US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Dameon Yohman finished 1st in the Bantam 40 lb. weight class. Blaine Frazier finished 2nd in the Middle School 85 lb. weight class. Brennan Bender finished 2nd in the Middle School 160 lb. weight class. There were 900 wrestlers entered in this tournament.

Mediapolis won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Tournament wrestled at Cardinal with 192.5 points. New London was 3rd with 158.5 points.

The 24th ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team set a record for dual meet wins in a season at 15 when on February 2nd when they hosted Muscatine and beat the Muskies 40-37.

The Central Lee Hawks came from 19 points down to defeat Mediapolis 79-77 in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference girl’s championship shootout game played at Central Lee. MacKenzie Northup led the scoring for the Hawks with 21 points,. For Mediapolis Mackenzie Rogers scored 34 points.

Wilton won the team title in the Class 1A wrestling sectional at Mediapolis with 227 points. Mediapolis was 2nd with 192 points, New London scored 152 and Waco had 72.

In Class 1A Regional team dual meet at Lisbon, Mediapolis fell to Wilton 44-30. Wilton then fell to Lisbon 59-18 in the championship match.

Class 2A regional team dual meet action at Washington saw the Washington Demons defeat Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51-15. Then the Demons downed Williamsburg 36-24. Washington advanced onto the State Dual meet.

The 23rd ranked Mt. Pleasant Panther wrestling team fell to 9th ranked Johnston in the Regional Team Dual Wrestling Meet semifinals at Cedar Rapids Prairie by a score of 53-22. Winning matches for Mt. Pleasant:

145: Jaden Davis by fall, 182: Zach Beason by fall, 195: Dalton Bass by fall, 220: Dalton Shull by major decision.

Mt. Pleasant hosted the Southeast Conference bowling tournament for girls and boys teams. Keokuk won the girls title with a 2672 score, Mt. Pleasant rolled a 2249 to place 3rd. High roller for Mt Pleasant was Emma Overton with a 397. Fairfield won the boys title with a 2883, Mt. Pleasant was 3rd at 2750, Clayton Sammons was the Panther high roller with a 410 series.

Mt. Pleasant hosted the state qualifying bowling meet at the Iris Bowling Center. Keokuk advanced on to state in both the girl’s and boy’s division. The Keokuk girls won the qualifier with a 1685 score. Mt. Pleasant was 2nd rolling a 1479, led by Emma Overton with a 365 score.

In the boy’s action Keokuk advanced to state as they won with a 2054 score the best qualifying score in the state. Mt. Pleasant was 3rd with an 1835 score, Clayton Sammons rolled a 409 series to lead the Panthers.

Congratulations to New London Jr. High wrestling coach and varsity assistant coach Brian Swafford on being named the State Jr. High Wrestling coach of the Year. Swafford wrestled for Mediapolis High School and after graduating from college joined Mark Chiri’s New London wrestling program in 1987.

The Mt. Pleasant Panthers girls basketball team fell to #1 ranked Marion 54-23 on the Indians home court in a Class 4A Regional semi-final game to end the 2016-2017 season. Mt. Pleasant ends the season with a 13-10 record, and a third place finish in the Southeast Conference.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger women’s basketball team ended the regular season 10-13 on the year with a conference record of 9-7 that tied them for 4th place.

The Iowa Wesleyan University Tiger men’s basketball team wrapped up the regular season 17-8 overall with a 13-5 conference record good for a 2nd place finish.

The Southeast Conference girls basketball coaches named their All-Conference teams. Making 1st team for MPHS was Sarah Moffett and Kalynn Batey. Maddie Williamson was named 2nd team. The Conference player of the year honors went to Nicole Buch and Sami Fritz of Fairfield. Bailey Johnson of MPHS was named Honorable Mention. All Conference Academic Honors went to Taylor Murray, Kalynn Batey, Abbie Liechty, Sarah Moffett, Brianna Shelman and Kirsten Smith of Mt. Pleasant.

The wrestling coaches of the Southeast Conference also named their all conference selections. Mt. Pleasant High School had Tyler Davis and Dalton Shull make 1st team. Wrestler of the year was Brant O’Shea of Keokuk. Panther second team honors went to Brayden Ackles, Nate Wallace and James DeMeyer. Tyler Davis made all academic honors for the Panthers.

Several Mt. Pleasant area youth wrestlers participated in the Iowa State AAU Wrestling Championships in Des Moines at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday and Sunday. In the 3rd and 4th grade division, Kade Dietzenbach finished 4th, Brennan Eads did not place. In the 7th and 8th grade Division, Blaine Frasier finished 2nd , Brennon Bender finished 3rd, and Henry Lutofsky finished 7th..

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and 1st team all-conference selection is Iowa Wesleyan University’s Steven Soukup. Soukup, a guard, joined the Tigers this year and made an immediate impact guiding them to a 17-8 regular season record and 13 conference wins, their best season since joining the conference four years ago. Soukup averaged 27.7 points per game in conference play this season, shooting an outstanding 65-percent from the floor. He was named the SLIAC Player of the Week four times this season and had nine games of 30 or more points including a career high of 44 back on January 4th. Steven’s twin brother Michael was selected to 3rd team all SLIAC.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team had several player receive post season honors from the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Cairece Allen was named 2nd team all conference, Darby Massner was named 3rd team and received the conference sportsmanship award. Jamie Hurd was named to the conference defensive team.

SOUTHEAST SUPER CONFERENCE SPECIAL POST SEASON BASKETBALL AWARDS

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR NORTH – Trenton Massner, Wapello -Javonte Squires, Lone Tree

PLAYERS OF THE YEAR SOUTH– Cory Hopper, HTC

Mason Porter, New London

COACHES OF THE YEAR NORTH – Dwight Gingerich, IMS

Tom Squires, Lone Tree

COACH OF THE YEAR SOUTH – Bryant Porter, New London

The 4th ranked 22-2 Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s basketball team dismantled Oskaloosa 70-40 in the Fairfield High School Gym during a Class 3A sub-state championship game played in front of a capacity s.r.o. crowd. Leading Mt. Pleasant offensively was Brady Sartorius with 22 points, Tom O’Connor scored 19, Jordon Magnani had 12 and Kieran Kohorst 10. For the 5th time since 2010 Mt. Pleasant had a boy’s basketball team in the State Tournament.

Cedar Rapids Xavier defeated the Mt. Pleasant Panther boys’ basketball team in their 1st round Class 3A State Tournament game by a score of 59-44. MPHS ends the year 22-3, with two of the three losses to Xavier.

The Southeast Conference All-Conferebnce boy’s basketball honors have been announced: Mt. Pleasant Panthers on 1st team-Brady Sartorius (conference player of the year), Jordon Magnani, Colin Mulford, Tom O’Connor. SECOND TEAM-Kieran Kohorst and Jonathan Ita. HONORABLE MENTION-Brody McGhghy and Maison Ashton. ACADEMIC ALL CONFERENCE-Maison Ashton, Jonathan Ita, Kieran Kohorst, Jordon Magnani, Brody McGhghy, Colin Mulford, Brady Sartorius, and Brock Wilson.

Iowa Wesleyan University men’s basketball team lost in the 1st round of the USCAA Division I basketball tourney to Concordia of Alabama by a score of 81-71, then

Iowa Wesleyan won the consolation game by the score of 94-87 over Florida National. Senior Steven Soukup led the Tiger scoring with 37 points, Brock Butler added 24 and Mitch Drey scored 11. The WesleyanTigers end the year 18-9. Other post season awards for some of the Tigers- Steven Soukup has been named a USCAA 1st Team All-American. Jordan Nutt, Steven Soukup, Brock Butler, Michael Soukup, and Josh Brase all earned USCAA National All-Academic Honors.

Remsen downed New London 59-52 in the 1st round of the boy’s state basketball tournament, New London ended the year (21-4)

The Mt. Pleasant girls basketball team held their awards banquet on March 2nd. The team celebrated team and individual achievements throughout the season. Many of the Panthers retrieved academic and athletic honors.

Academic All Conference:

Kalynn Batey

Taylor Murrary

Abbie Liechty

Sarah Moffett

Brianna Shelman

Kirsten Smith

Season Awards

Defensive Player of the Year: Kalyn Batey

Most Valuable Player: Sarah Moffett (also recognized as 7th in school history career rebounds 468)

Offensive Player of the Year: Maddie Williamson

Coaches Award: Bailey Johnson.

Logan Mulford former Mt. Pleasant Panther tied for 2nd in the high jump at the NCAA III National Indoor Championships at North Central College, Logan a senior at Central College in Pella, jumped 6′ 9″ to tie for second and was named an All American for the 3rd straight year.