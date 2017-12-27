SPORTS (YEAR IN REVIEW APRIL-JUNE) DECEMBER 27, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony and Tiger student-athlete recognition event was held in April. Those former Wesleyan Athletes inducted into the Hall of Fame are:

Robert Bogdonas ’53 Football & Baseball

Ryan Boese ’98 Football

Amber Roets-Thomas ’98 Softball

Alison Falls ’06 Basketball & Softball

Hall Mumme Head Football Coach 1989 – 1991

Steve Williamson resigned his duties as Athletic Director and head women’s basketball coach at Iowa Wesleyan University. Williamson has been associated with the school for over 20 years, as a student-athlete, men’s assistant coach and 13 years as head women’s coach. Williamson will end his association with Wesleyan as the second winningest coach behind Olan G. Ruble. He amassed over 200 wins, he coached 6 conference champions, and 8 teams onto national tournaments.

The SLIAC Men’s Golf Championship concluded Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis, Missouri. The men’s golf team took home a third place finish with a team score of 930 at the end of fifty-four holes. The Tigers ended the day 33 strokes behind the first place team of Webster University. The SLIAC gave out their end of the season awards at the end of the day.

Kiley Miller (JR/Mt. Pleasant, IA) received Medalist honors after turning in a scorecard of 220, seven strokes over par.. Miller was named SLIAC Player of the Year and also received First Team All-Conference and All-Sportsmanship Team honors. Michael Neff (SR/Monroe, IA) He earned Second Team All-Conference honors for his play in the tournament.

Iowa Wesleyan University named Derek Zander, as acting Athletic Director through July 31, 2017. Zander also serves as head baseball coach at Iowa Wesleyan University and had been serving as assistant athletic director and NCAA compliance officer.Zander is a 2011 graduate of Iowa Wesleyan University, he earned his master’s degree in Athletic Administration and Coaching from Concordia University-Irvine in 2015. He and his wife, Anna, reside in Mount Pleasant, Iowa with their son, Mason.

Washington High School boy’s golf team won the 2017 Southeast conference golf tournament Tuesday that was hosted by the Mt. Pleasant Panthers. The Demons carded a 308 score, MPHS was 2nd with a 316 total, Keokuk 351, Fairfield 376, and Ft. Madison 380. Medalist was Washington’s Salton Meyers shooting a one under 71 score. For Mt. Pleasant Trace White was low with a 78.

Local Mount Pleasant Middle School grappler Blaine Frazier had success in wrestling on the national scene with Team Iowa. In the USA wrestling Heartland National Duals in Council Bluffs, Iowa Frazier went 8-0 in the tournament with victories over various middle school state champions from across the country including wrestlers from South Dakota, Kansas, North Dakota, Texas, and Pennsylvania. Frazier’s efforts earned him the distinction of Most Outstanding Wrestler for Team Iowa and was USA Wrestling Gold All American. Team Iowa placed fifth nationally out of 40 teams finishing the tournament with a 52-30 victory on Team Pennsylvania Gold. Frazier finished the four week period 21-0 with undefeated results at Iowa AAU State Duals, AAU National Duals and USA Wrestling Heartland Duals.

IWU softball Coach Mike Hampton earned his 601st career win after his team swept a double header in mid April.

Iowa Wesleyan University announced Jack Bruns as the next women’s basketball coach. Bruns became the eleventh Head Women’s Basketball coach for Iowa Wesleyan University. He will took over after serving as the University’s Director of Career Development, Internships, and Service Learning for the past year. Prior to his role in Career Services, Bruns was an assistant for the men’s basketball program and an admissions counselor.

In results from the 2017 Drake Relays involving local athletes from Saturday. MPHS distance runner Logan Murray finished 13th in the 1600 meter race he ran 4:30.59. In the 3200 meter run Logan set a new MPHS school record by running 11th in a time of 9:34.16.

The MPHS shuttle hurdle relay team ran 59.16 in the Saturday morning prelims, that was the 8th fastest time of the 16 teams, Zach Beason, Keegan Rich, Cole Burns and Chase Lamm were the runners Former MP Panther Cole Phillips anchored UNI shuttle team to the title at Drake in 56.74 Former Panther Logan Mulford finished in 6th place at Drake in the collegiate high jump at 6′ 9 3/4″.

The MPHS girls and boys track teams chalked up Southeast Conference championships on Maple Leaf Track. The Panther girls won their 6th straight title with 134 points, Fairfield scored 85, Washington 80, Ft. Madison 48 and Keokuk 45. The MPHS boys team piled up 183 points to win the conference track title. Washington scored 70, Fairfield 56, Ft. Madison 44 and Keokuk 28.

Nick Maynard resigned as girls varsity basketball coach at Mt. Pleasant High School on April 25th.

The Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced the 2017 Softball All-Conference Awards. Iowa Wesleyan had three members receive Third Team All-Conference honors, Caitlin O’Neill, Samantha McIlwain, and Kassie Vazquez. Vazquez was also named to the SLIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.

Iowa Wesleyan University announced the recipient of the Lori Williams Wright Senior Women’s Basketball Player Award. The award was created in 2012 and is given annually to a senior women’s basketball player that exhibits athletic ability, leadership skills, and academic excellence. Jamie Hurd, a biology major with a 3.96 grade point average from Sterling, Illinois was named the award recipient.

Southeast Conference Girls Tennis Tournament results from Ft Madison,

Final team scores: Fairfield 19

Keokuk 15

Ft Madison 11

Mt Pleasant 9

The Panthers had no conference champions in either singles or doubles play. Seyanne Walter was runnerup at #6 singles. Meagan Sutherland and Kylie Sourwine finished 2nd in #1 doubles. Thuan Tran and Quin Whaley were 2nd in #2 doubles.

The MPHS boys tennis team tied with Keokuk for the team title in the boy’s conference meet at Fairfield. Both teams scored 17 points. Ft. Madison and Fairfield tied for 3rd with 10 points each.

MPHS Boys conference tennis results:

#1 singles Ben Zihlman champion

#2 singles Ethan Weber champion

#5 singles Corbin broeker champion

#6 singles Nick Sandeen 2nd

#1 doubles Ben Zihlman/Ethan Weber champions

#3 doubles Corbin Broeker/Jaxon Hoyle champions

New London won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference girls golf title with a 380 score, WMU was 2nd with a 410. Casey Noble of the New London Tigers shot an81 to be medalist in the tournament played on the Scheaffer Course in Ft. Madison. Sophie Kongable of WMU was runner up medalist shooting an 88

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girl’s track team finished 2nd in the team scoring at the State Track Meet Qualifier they hosted Thursday night with 129 points, 4-time state champion Davenport Assumption won the title with 158 points. Mt. Pleasant did not score in any of the events at state they qualified for. Danville girls finished 3rd in the team race, they won two relays.

The MPHS boys track team breezed to a District Track Championship on their home track with 195 ½ points, ahead of West Burlington-Notre Dame with 144 points. Panthers then went to state and scored 38 points and finished 7th in the team standings. Shuttle Hurdle relay team ran 2nd, Logan Murray was 3rd in the 1600 meters, Cody Mertens was 8th. Those two also scored points in the 3200 meters with Murray 2nd and Mertens 6th, Keegan rich added a 4th place finish in the long jump.

The MPHS boy’s golf team won the Class 3A Sectional Golf Tournament at Flint Hills Course in Burlington to advance onto the District Tournament in Oskaloosa. The Panthers shot a 317 as did 2nd place Mt. Vernon, officials carded back to the #5 golfer to break the tie, Trevor Mabeus shot an 85 for MPHS and that was good enough to get the Panthers the win by two strokes.

The MPHS boys’ golf team finished 2nd at the golf substate behind champion Williamsburg, Panthers advanced onto state at Livermore, Iowa. At state the M.P. boys finished 6th with a 656 score, Trevor Mabeus finished 12th in medalist play with a 158.

The MPHS boy’s tennis team finished 3rd at the District Tournament played in the Quad Cities. Davenport Assumption won the team title with 20 points, Ft. Madison was 2nd with 15 points and Mt. Pleasant had 14 points. Ben Zihlman of the Panthers had the best finish of 3rd place in singles play.

The Panther boys tennis team fell to Maharishi in the IAHSAA substate in Fairfield 5-1, Corbin Broeker was the lone winner.

The Mt. Pleasant High School girl’s tennis team played in the team regional tournament. Notre Dame-West Burlington won the event. Mt. Pleasant fell to the champions in the semi finals 5-0, after beating Keokuk 5-3 in the 1st round. Mt. Pleasant girl’s tennis team ends the year with a 6-5 dual meet record.

Iowa Mennonite School won the Southeast Iowa Super Conference Tournament championship at Mediapolis. IMS won the title match 3-2 over Columbus Community/Winfield Mt. Union.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced their 2017 Baseball All-Conference Awards. The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers had one member receive All-Conference honors. Brandon Howell earned SLIAC All-Sportsmanship team honors for the 2017 season.

The MPHS girls golf team finished 2nd in the Southeast Conference Golf Tournament hosted by Fairfield on the Walton course. Two time State Champion Washington won their 3rd consecutive conference team title shooting a 359 score, MPHS 2nd 384, Fairfield 3rd 416, Keokuk finished 4th at 485. Sarah Nacos of Washington was medalist with a 73, Anni Liechty was runnerup medalist shooting 85 and Cali Liechty finished 4th in medalist play shooting 91.

Mt. Pleasant High School girls’ golf team qualified for state after finishing as runner-up at the Regional Championships at the St. Andrew Course in Cedar Rapids. Grinnell won the team title with a 370 score, MPHS shot 395 for 2nd. At state the Panthers finished 7th with an 812 score.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther girls’ golf team held their awards banquet and handed out special awards. Cali Liechty received an All District Award, All Conference, All Academic and was voted the teams MVP.Keri Herr was awarded 1st team All State. Anni Liechty-All Conference and Panther award.

Panther coach Kirby Booton was named the Class 4A district 4 coach of the year in his rookie season of being girls golf coach at MPHS.

Defending Class 1A girls state golf champion New London qualified for state to defend their title after capturing the regional final at Lagos Acres Club in Kalona with a 361 total, Iowa Valley was 2nd with a 383. Medalist was Casey Noble of New London with a 79, Sophie Kongable of WMU was runner up medalist shooting an 86 and advancing onto state medalist play. At state New London finished 2nd as a team with a 753 score behind champion Akron Westfield who shot 738. Casey Noble 2nd in medalist play 83-79-162, and Sophie Kongable of WMU 9th with a 178.

The United States Collegiate Athletic Conference has announced the 2017 All-American and National All-Academic team awards for baseball and softball. Iowa Wesleyan University had one individual receive All-American honors, and seventeen members earn National All-Academic honors. Award winners were announced at the USCAA Baseball and Softball National Championship banquet in Norfolk, Virginia.

Caitlin O’Neill received USCAA Honorable Mention All-American honors for her play this season for the Iowa Wesleyan softball team.

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) held their annual awards banquet and hall of fame induction last night at Tapawingo National Golf Club in St. Louis, Missouri. At the banquet, the SLIAC announced the recipients of several awards and inducted their Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Iowa Wesleyan University finished as the runner up in the SLIAC SAAC Service Award, falling to MacMurray College. Iowa Wesleyan led the service competition at the end of the first semester, but MacMurray pulled ahead in the second semester to edge out the IW SAAC group. The Tigers finished the year with a total of 23,542.50 points, 115 points behind this year’s winner. In the spring semester alone, IW recorded over 1,100 service hours and raised nearly $2,000 for Men’s Basketball Alum, Joe Lennon’s fight against cancer.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther boys golf team finished 6th in the 3A State Golf Tournament. The Panthers shot a two day total of 656, DeWitt Central won the title with a 622 score. Trevor Mabeus shot 158, Riley Kempker shot 165, Jeff Cox had 166, Trace White had a 171. Medalist for the tournament was Tommy Doyle of Gilbert with a 141.

Winfield Mt. Union boys golf team finished 3rd in the Class 1A state tournament played at the American Legion Course in Marshalltown with a 649 score led by Kaleb Hagge who won the medalist championship with a 137. East Buchanan defended their title shooting a 614. For WMU along with Kaleb Hagge’s 137, Nolan Ross shot 161, Jarod Kadel shot 168 and Kash Rossiter posted a 183.

The Mt. Pleasant Panther boy’s soccer team lost their sub-state championship match against Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-0 at Xavier. Panthers ended the year 11-8. The Southeast Conference boy’s soccer coaches announced their all conference selections for the spring 2017 season. Mt. Pleasant Panthers making 1st team were: Ryan Hutchison, Maison Ashton and Nathan Rauenbuehler. Cade Warner and Payton Kelly were named honorable mention. Academic All Conference honors went to: Maison Ashton, Paris Chounlamany, Ryan Hutchison and Hoi Phung. Ryan Hutchison was named the Southeast Conference player of the year.

The MPHS girl’s soccer team fell in their Regional Semi-final game at Pella against the Little Dutch by a score of 10-0. Panthers ended the year with a 6-12 record.

The MPHS girl’s tennis team handed out their post season awards. Letter Winners: Special Awards: Captain-Thuan Tran

Co- Most Victorious Players-Thuan Tran & Quin Whaley (16)

Most Improved Player-Erin Zihlman

Most Improved J.V. Player-So. Shaleen Thiengmany

Special awards were handed out during the post season banquet for the MPHS girls track team. Allison Buckert MVP..Taylor Murray Panther Award..Lexie Magnani-Most Improved award..Maggie Cristoforo-Newcomer award..MP 2017 TRACK AWARDS

Southeast Conference All Conference soccer awards announced by the coaches. Mary West and Apryl Simon were named all-conference for Mt. Pleasant. Honorable mention honors went to: Catherine Prough and Mellanie Vargas. The Southeast Conference player of the year was Emma Rosner of Fairfield.

Two KILJ area senior track athletes were selected for the men’s All Iowa Track team that competed in Dubuque against high school seniors from Illinois and Iowa. This year’s event was won by Wisconsin. Logan Murray of Mt. Pleasant High School participated in the 1600 meter run and finished 3rd in a time of 4:35. Cornell Hulme of Waco High School ran 6th in the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.15, he also was a member of the winning 1600 medley relay team that ran 3:45, and was on the 4×100 relay team that did not finish..

Post season awards were handed out to the members of the Mt. Pleasant Panthers Boy’s Track Team. The MVP Award was shared by Logan Murray and Jake Lowe. Leading Scorer-Keegan Rich, Most Improved-Cody Mertens, Most Potential-Khang Truong and Sam Beatty. Newcomer Award-Rylan Seberg, School Record Award-Logan Murray. All State Honors to Logan Murray, Cole Burns, Jake Lowe, Keegan Rich and Chase Lamm. Adam Bodenham was named Academic All State.